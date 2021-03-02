BJP played no role in separate Telangana movement: Dayakar Rao

Hyderabad: State Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that the BJP played no role in the Telangana State movement. He said BJP wants to come to power in the state after Telangana State came into existence but the people will outright reject it and the central government has no role in the development and promotion of the Telangana State.

In the recent central budget presentation, no funds and major projects were allocated to Telangana. BJP has no right to ask for vote to the two Graduates Council seats. He appealed to the people to vote for TRS and make it win to give a befitting reply to the central government for its ignorance towards the Telangana State.

Member of Parliament B.Prakash, N.Narendra, K Sri Hari, Contesting TRS Candidate Rajeshwar Reddy and others participated in the public meeting.

Rao said that the Central Government has shown partiality towards Telangana State for the past six years. Telangana State has provided one lakh jobs whereas the BJP promised that it will provide 2 crore jobs and Rs.15 lakhs will be deposited in the account of every person.

He said Ambani and Adani have been given preference in every sector by the Modi government.

Contesting TRS candidate Rajeshwar Reddy highlighted the public welfare schemes of the TRS government and said that after winning he will render his services for the development of students and youth.