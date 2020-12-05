BJP President Bandi Sanjay to Visit Delhi on Dec 7

Hyderabad: BJP state President Bandi Sanjay is scheduled to visit Delhi on December 7. He is likely to meet BJP national president JP Nada, Home Minister Amit Shah and explain to them on the GHMC election results and also discuss on the future course of action to be followed in regard to election of Mayor.

In view of the fact that no political party secured clear majority to bag the Mayorship.

He will also be meeting Union Ministers Prskash Javdekar, Smriti Iran and others and thank them for campaigning in the GHMC elections.