BJP proposes cells to link all sections of society

Navneet Mishra

New Delhi, Aug 8 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is engaged in making inroads into all sections of the society, right from intellectuals to fishermen. The saffron party has made preparations to reconstitute 17 cells to achieve this feat. A directive has been issued by the party for the formation of these cells at the earliest along with new working committees across the states.

BJP national president JP Nadda has asked all the state unit presidents to form 12 central cells and five cells at the local level along with the state, district and divisional working committees.

National general secretary Arun Singh has issued a letter to the state unit presidents and ministers in BJP-ruled states on August 6.

In a letter accessed by IANS, national general secretary Arun Singh told the state presidents, “We can set up 5 other cells based on the requirement of the state unit apart from 12 central cells. The cell constituted at the state level has one convener, one co-convener and nine members which means nearly 11 members. At the district level, there will be nine persons, including a convenor, and a co-convener, and 7 persons at the mandal level.”

The national general secretary has asked the state presidents to form a cell, keeping in mind the need of the organisation and the availability of party workers.

The party has made preparations to connect people from every section through these cells. This includes professionals, fishermen and weavers along with intellectuals. The party is directed to constitute intellectual cell, legal cell, economic cell, professional cell, medical cell, teacher cell, cooperative cell, ex-servicemen cell, cultural cell, trader cell (business), weaver cell and fisherman cell. Five other cells can be created by the state party units separately.

A senior BJP official told IANS, “The BJP works for every section of society. Therefore, through these cells, the party gives importance to their views by connecting with people from all classes. The central leadership is directed to create 12 party cells while five cells can be created by the state organisation. Earlier also party cells have been created. As new teams are being formed in the states, these cells are also going to be formed afresh.”

Source: IANS

