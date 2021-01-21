BJP pulls out all stops for UP Panchayat polls

Lucknow, Jan 21 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has deployed its top organisational functionaries and grassroots cadres to ensure the maximum enrolment of voters for the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state.

The party has constituted a full-fledged structure in the six organisational regions in the state, down to the booth level to make inroads into semi-urban and rural areas which would come under the ambit of the Panchayat elections.

The BJP has deputed a senior party leader and a state minister in all its six organisational regions. The BJP’s regional general secretary has been appointed as the convener to coordinate between the state-level functionaries and those in the districts, where the party has also appointed a convener and a deputy convener.

Similarly, a convener and a deputy convener have been appointed at the Block, Zila Panchayat and Gram Panchayat levels.

According to Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak, the party plans to reach out to people and ask them to check the existing voter list to ensure that their name is enrolled.

“We have asked party workers to ensure that everyone participates in the Panchayat elections. When people are driven to get themselves enrolled in the voter list they would get actively involved and choose the best candidate,” he said.

Pathak added that the Panchayat elections will be the most important for any political party.

“BJP participates aggressively in any poll exercise to keep its cadre on their toes. It does not engage in part-time politics,” he said.

Sources added that the party cadre has been asked to remain abreast of the existing political situation and respond accordingly.

