BJP purifies party office after Shiv Sena’s ‘chicken attack’

The BJP workers in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra performed a “Shudhikaran” (purification) ceremony which included a fireplace ritual on Saturday after Shiv Sena activists released chickens in the former’s party office.

Deepka Suryavanshi, a BJP activist remarked that Shiv Sena’s actions have defiled their premises during the Shravan month.

After the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday for his controversial remarks on Maharashtra’s CM Uddhav Thackeray, the workers of BJP and Shiv Sena clashed at several places across the state. As reported by The Indian Express, both the parties in question carried out protests and put up posters against each other. Sena workers even erected banners calling Rane a “Kombdi Chor” or chicken thief and released chickens at BJP offices in Pune and Jalgaon.

While there are speculations that this action will put the BJP-Shiv Sena clash to rest, Shiv Sena workers remark that they will leave no stone unturned in insulting Rane with their remarks everywhere.

Earlier this week, Rane visited the Bal Thackeray National Memorial in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park to offer tributes during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The Indian Express reported that the Shiv Sainiks, who were unhappy with the visit, “purified” the premises using gau mutra (cow’s urine).

The Sena members condemned this act saying that Rane had no moral right to visit the memorial after being expelled from Shiv Sena Party. They added that Rane hurt the party and its supremo, Bal Thackeray by visiting the memorial.