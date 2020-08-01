BJP Sanjay slams KCR for postponing apex council meet

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and MP, B Sanjay today lashed out at Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao for doing injustice to state over irrigation projects.

While the Centre has called an apex council meeting on August 5 to sort out water disputes between two Telugu states, KCR government has no time, he criticised.

The BJP president has slammed the KCR government for seeking to postpone the date of the apex council meeting beyond August 20. While AP government is going in for calling tenders for Pothireddypadu and build Rayalaseema lift on August 11, the KCR government us remaining mute spectator, he ridiculed.

He accused KCR government of colluded with Jagan Mohan Reddy government and doing injustice to the Telangana state. Sanjay sought to know as to why KCR seeks more time instead of attending the CMs meeting called by the Union water resources ministry.

The MP claimed that on our appeal to protect state interests, the centre called the meeting. He expressed surprise at the Chief minister for spending many hours on demolition of old Secretariat and build a new one against the interests of the people and opposition parties. We will try to prevent the tenders and the state government cannot stay idle he said.