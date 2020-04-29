BJP slams Zafarul Islam for controversial post

NEW DELHI: The Bhartiya Janata Party has hit out at Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam for his controversial post on the social media that Indian Muslims have not yet complained to the Arab world about hate campaigns against them in India.

“Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” said Zafarul Islam on Facebook.

Thank you Kuwait for standing with the Indian Muslims! The Hindutva bigots calculated that given the huge economic… Posted by Zafarul-Islam Khan on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Criticising the post, BJP spokesperson Sonkar Shastri said that Zafrul Islam is trying to tarnish India’s image in Arab world. He demanded from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal removal of Islam from the post of chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission.

Earlier also, Islam had written to the Delhi chief minister about the discrimination being meted out to the Tablighi Jamaat members at quarantine centres.

“Even after completing the isolation period, Jamaat members are not being released from the quarantine centres. They are being treated like prisoners. On the one hand you are using the plasma of recovered Jamaatis, on the other you are discriminating against Muslims,” Islam had said in the letter to the Delhi chief minister.

Govt happy to take plasma of Tablighis but lock them inside flats like hardcore criminals pic.twitter.com/wfGA6bqL8P — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) April 27, 2020

Source: IANS

