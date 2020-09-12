BJP to formulate ‘Bihar poll manifesto’ taking cue from 2 cr homes(IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Sep 12 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formulated an aggressive campaign strategy in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections. National President J.P. Nadda launched the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bihar campaign on Saturday. Under the campaign, the party will reach two crore homes.

Volunteers will go from house-to-house to take suggestions about making Bihar self-reliant. Based on the suggestions received after interaction with close to two crore households, the party will prepare an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bihar poll manifesto’. This poll manifesto will present the party’s vision for the next five years.

The BJP says Bihar will lead Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” by moving towards self-reliance.

A senior BJP official associated with the Bihar elections told IANS, “Self-reliant Bihar is a statewide campaign through which the party will reach more than two crore households via various mediums. The aim of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bihar’ campaign is to collate the aspirations and suggestions of the people of the state. Bihar has moved on the path of self-reliance. Digital media will be used extensively in this campaign amid the ongoing corona epidemic.”

There is enormous potential to make the people of Bihar take pride in local products and produce, the official added. Whether it is fruits such as litchi, mango, amla, makhana or even Madhubani paintings, there are many products in the districts of Bihar that can help the state move ahead on the path to becoming self-reliant and going vocal for local, added the official.

Taking a step in this direction, the BJP has started the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bihar Campaign’.

The Bihar unit of the BJP has adopted several methods to reach out to common people. Through means such as missed call numbers, websites, WhatsApp and digital ‘rath’, the party will interact with people and take suggestions from them to make Bihar self-reliant. The party has also released a missed call number and WhatsApp number. People can record their suggestions by making a missed call at 6357 171717.

One can also share suggestions by sending a message to the WhatsApp number 6357 171717. The party has also launched a website for taking suggestions to make Bihar self-reliant. More than 120 digital chariots will travel across the state in which suggestion boxes will be placed. People will be able to put forth their suggestions in boxes. On the other hand, people can also share suggestions on social media handles of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bihar’.

On behalf of the BJP, key leaders will communicate with different sections of people through digital dialogues, townhall meetings, rath Sabha and Jan Sabha programmes. Based on the suggestions received from this campaign, the party will come up with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bihar poll manifesto’.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.