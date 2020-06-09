BJP urges Lt Governor for more beds in Delhi hospitals

New Delhi: The state BJP on Tuesday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to ensure more hospital beds in Delhi in view of increasing number of novel coronavirus cases.

Newly appointed Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta attended a meeting with the Lt Governor and made the suggestion.

“Due to Delhi government’s failure, the situation here is turning grim day by day and there is an atmosphere of fear,” Gupta told the media after the meeting.

“I have requested the Lt Governor to increase Covid-19 tests and beds in Delhi hospitals,” he said, adding that the number of beds available in Delhi hospitals at present are not adequate to meet the demand.

He also urged the Delhi government to rise above party politics and asked it to work for the city’s people by taking all parties and volunteers along.

“The BJP is ready to support it in all ways,” he said. Gupta also blamed the nodal agencies of the Delhi government for the situation getting out of control.

“And it is the reason why wrong data is being shared by the AAP government, leading to a political war,” he said. Gupta also alleged that the Delhi government’s decision to stop treatment of outsiders in Delhi government hospitals was against humanity.

Source: IANS

