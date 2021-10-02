BJP will fulfill dreams of Telangana people: Union minister Smriti Irani

Hyderabad: Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Saturday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would fulfill all “incomplete dreams” of every citizen in Telangana after coming to power in 2023.

Addressing the concluding function of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s first phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Husnabad in Siddipet district, Irani appealed to the people of Telangana to extend their support to BJP for development. She claimed that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has “miserably failed” to address problems of the people.

Criticising the functioning of the ruling TRS government, Smriti Irani said the people of Telangana state are still fighting for justice. “The TRS, led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), came to power assuring people that his government would provide ‘water, funds and jobs’ ( Nillu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu). However, KCR’s promise was confined to his own family only,” she added.

The union minister asked KCR what happened to his promise of providing unemployment allowance of Rs 3016 to youths every month. She reminded another promise of celebrating liberation day in memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives.

“Why TRS is afraid of celebrating liberation day, she questioned and said TRS is not afraid of people? But it has fear of Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) because it is controlling steering of car (symbol of TRS) of TRS government,” Irani stated, while censuring the TRS.

Furthermore, she said that the TRS government also deceived people by not keeping its word of providing double bed room houses for poor. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constructed and allotted houses to two crore poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the country,” Irani added.