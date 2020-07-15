BJP worker kidnapped in J-K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: A BJP worker was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

Mehrajuddin Malla, who is also the vice chairman of Municipal Committee Watergam, was allegedly kidnapped at Marazigund in Rafiabad area of the district while he was on his way to Sopore town, they said.

The officials said police has taken cognisance of the matter and launched operations to rescue the BJP worker.

The incident comes less than a week after BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his brother and father were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

