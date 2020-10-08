BJP workers break barricades, police use water cannons in WB

Kolkata: Clashes broke out between the West Bengal Police and BJP workers as the saffron party activists tried to break through barricades during their march towards state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday, police said.

Thousands of BJP workers from Kolkata and Howrah began marching towards Mamatas to protest the “worsening” law and order in the state.

.@BJP4Bengal have reached out to their thug counterparts from all over India to try and burn down Bengal. Is this how the @BJP4India responds to ‘burning’ questions, @narendramodi ji? #BJPSeDeshBachao pic.twitter.com/Vxhi2u37Fw — MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay (@SobhandebChatt1) October 8, 2020

Police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas and water cannons on the BJP workers at Santragachi in Howrah district, causing injuries to BJP state vice- president Raju Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato.

The law enforcers also resorted to baton-charge in Hastings area in Kolkata.

Four major rallies, two each from Kolkata and Howrah, will move towards Nabanna in Shibpur in Howrah district, BJP sources said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state on Wednesday denied permission to the programme citing the Pandemic Act and stating that democratic rallies within “permissible parameters” of only 100 participants will be allowed.

The state government has also announced that Nabanna will be closed for two days from October 8 for “sanitisation”.

#BJPSeDeshBachao trended at first position on Twitter immediately after the clash erupted. Images and videos of BJP workers pelting stones on cops and police lathi-charging and resorting to water cannons are doing rounds on social media.