BJP’s Bandi Sanjay criticizes KCR of devaluing education

Hyderabad: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday criticized Chief Minister KCR for postponing the Huzurabad by-election and argued that if the CM was concerned about the pandemic he would not reopen schools across the state.

Sanjay also alleged that corporate schools collect exorbitant fees and use part of that money to pay commission to the leaders of KCR’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The BJP MP’s speech was made as a part of his padayatra which commenced on August 28 from Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Charminar area of Hyderabad.

Sanjay appreciated the contribution of teachers to the society on the occasion of teachers day. He garlanded the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at the Mandanapally camp and credited his father (who was also a teacher) for his success as a politician.

He argued that there should be one school for every kilometer and said that under the TRS government, a number of teachers were being reduced by closing existing school. He further accused the TRS government of investing in wine shops for every kilometer instead of prioritizing education.

He also stated that the BJP would stand by teachers as they have a history of changing governments and further said that unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi who worked 18 hours a day, the CM of Telangana only slept for 18 hours a day.

Bandi Sanjay said that his current padayatra was to overthrow the TRS government which was governed by corruption and further argued that he would make Telangana a powerful state and asked teachers to support him in his yatra.