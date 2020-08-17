BJP’s Nishad elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed from UP

Lucknow, Aug 17 : BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad was declared elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed from Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Nishad was the lone candidate to file nomination for the bye-election and Monday was the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

He has been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, said Election Officer Brij Bhushan Dubey.

Nishad filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll on Thursday for the seat that fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Beni Prasad Varma.

His tenure will be till July 4, 2022.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.