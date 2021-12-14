BJP’s sunset will begin from Goa, says Mamata after alliance with MGP

Panaji: Reinvigorated by her party’s alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in Goa, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that the sunset of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party would begin from Goa, which is headed for polls in early 2022.

Addressing a public meeting near Panaji to formally announce the party’s alliance with the regional political outfit, Banerjee also slammed the BJP for trying to ‘communalise’ issues ahead of the elections, while keeping mum on key issues like inflation and rise in prices of essential commodities in the country.

“Goa is India, do not think Goa is very small. Sunrise happens from Goa. When Goa smiles, India smiles. BJP’s sunset will also begin from Goa, from UP, Punjab… throughout the country,” Banerjee said at the public meeting.

“To usher in a new dawn in Goa, we will have to say no to ‘dadagiri’ from Delhi. Say no to BJP. Only Trinamool and MGP,” Banerjee added.

Slamming the BJP for trying to ‘communalise’ the atmosphere ahead of elections, Banerjee said: “The Hindu, Muslim rhetoric is raised only during elections. Riots occur only during elections. But after elections, the dead bodies flow in the Ganga. No one remembers that,” Banerjee said.

She also questioned the BJP’s silence over critical issues like price rise as well as the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri in which farmers were trampled by a vehicle, in which a Union minister’s son is the prime accused.

“The BJP has a standard narrative. They do not speak about real issues. How many times have you (BJP) raised your voice about the price of petrol? How many times have you raised the issue of diesel price? How many times have people had to face harassment due to demonetisation,” Banerjee asked.

“What have you done in Goa and India? Now you are targeting the Railways. The public sector is being shut down now. BJP minister’s son trampled farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The SIT has submitted its report to the court and said that the incident was pre-planned. Should the UP minister not resign? Should the Home Minister not resign? Should the PM not speak about this,” she asked.

“They (BJP) have destroyed the country. What is the price of LPG? Earlier they used to talk about Ujala. But after elections, there is no talk of Ujala. What did they do for women? ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. How much was the budget? Rs 100 crore. There is no money for the scheme, because all the money was spent on advertising,” Banerjee said.

She also criticised the ruling BJP for questioning her ‘Hindu’ credentials, saying that in West Bengal, even ‘purohits’ (temple priests) are given pension, and asked if the BJP offers pension to priests in states ruled by the party.

“BJP’s task is to give certificates, whether I am a Hindu or Muslim or Sikh or Christian. Who are you? My father and mother gave me my name. I feel ashamed to say if someone asks me, if I am Hindu or Muslim or Brahmin or Kayastha or tribal… I am a human being,” Banerjee said, while also reciting passages from the ‘Chandipath’, a prayer dedicated to the female deity.

“More than a lakh durga pujas are held in Bengal. We gave Rs 50,000 to every (organising) club. Has the BJP offered this to anyone? If you prove what I am saying is wrong, I am ready to resign from my post,” Banerjee said.