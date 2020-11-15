BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad tipped to be Bihar Deputy CM now

Patna, Nov 15 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar, is yet to decide its nominee for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, long held by its veteran leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

However, as per sources, Tarkishore Prasad, who was elected as the BJP’s legislature party leader on Sunday, is likely to get the post.

As the NDA secured the majority in the recently held election, winning 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the BJP was the clear leader in the combine with 74 seats, against the Janata Dal-United’s 43 and eight in the kitty of smaller allies, VIP and HAM.

Following this, the party’s central leadership wants to change its face in the state, while also claiming a bigger stake in the new cabinet.

Sushil Modi has already congratulated Prasad.

“Being a party worker of BJP for the last 40 years no one can take away the party worker’s post from me,” Modi said in a tweet.

At present, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was the party in charge for the October-November polls, has been given the responsibility to negotiate with Nitish Kumar.

He is currently at the CM’s residence and is in touch with the party’s central leadership.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.