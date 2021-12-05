Black day: Women in Hyderabad stage protest against razing of Babri Masjid

Hyderabad: Marking the 29th anniversary of demolition of Babri Masjid, a group of Muslim women in Saidabad on Sunday staged a protest against and demanded it’s re-building at the same site.

A group of women had gathered at Eidgah Ujale Shah grounds at Saidabad, offered prayers and demanded the re-building of the Babri Masjid at the same site. The protesting women alleged that though there was a planned conspiracy to raze Babri Masjid but the court verdict too was given on the facts.

The women protestors also raised slogans in favour of the Masjid and appealed to the members of the community to observe December 6, as a black day and errect black flags at houses to show dissent since the Masjid was demolished on this day.

In view of the protest, the police have made elaborate arrangements in the area and force is being deployed in the sensitive parts of the old city.