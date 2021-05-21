Black fungus patients shifted from districts to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of surging black fungus cases in Telangana, the state government declared ENT Hospital at Kothi as treatment center.

Though the black fungus cases are reported from other states, but the number of cases in some districts of Telangana is a cause of concern for the government.

More than six deaths are reported in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and ten patients have been shifted to Hyderabad for treatment as there is no facility for black Fungus treatment in districts. Patients are being shifted to either Gandhi Hospital or ENT Hospital Kothi.

Patients’ relatives complain that the hospitals have no medicines for treating Black Fungus and they are advised to purchase the medicines from outside. Many patients are in critical condition in both these hospitals.

According to a District Medical and Health officer, the black Fungus patients are those who are diabetic and have recovered from coronavirus. “The patients who have been recovered from coronavirus can avoid Black Fungus if they keep their sugar and BP levels in check,” he said.

Six patients from Kamareddy were shifted to Hyderabad for treatment and two died during the treatment.

The Health Department officials suggested to the government to prepare an emergency plan for Black Fungus treatment as the cases in the state is surging fast.