Blast damages Assam govt school along Mizoram border

Guwahati, Feb 3 : A government school building along Assam’s border with Mizoram was damaged after a powerful bomb exploded in Hailakandi district in southern Assam on Wednesday, the police said.

The police said that the blast triggered at Kachurthal area of Hailakandi district badly damaged the school walls, water tank and boy’s toilets of the Muliwala Lower Primary School.

The police said that no one was injured in the blast as it occurred in the early hours, much before the school opened.

The police are yet to identify the miscreants involved in the explosion. A probe is underway.

Hailakandi district’s Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal and Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath have visited the blast site.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the tension ridden area.

There was tension along the Assam-Mizoram border for many weeks in October and November last year, causing injuries to many people in different incidents in Cachar and Hailakandi districts in Assam and Mizoram’s Kolasib district.

Many makeshift huts were burnt down in these border skirmishes.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km border with Assam.

A series of meetings between the two states and the Central government have been held since 1995 to resolve the boundary problems but the inter-state issues remained inconclusive.

