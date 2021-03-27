Blast from past: Controversial fights between Gauahar Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji on Bigg Boss 7

Mumbai: Bigg Boss happens to be the reality show that probably everyone in the country is familiar with — you either love it or hate it; but there’s no way you can ignore it. The show, which always tops the television rating points (TRP) charts, is extended into seven different Indian languages. Such is the craze–never ending!

So far, 14 seasons of Hindi version have been concluded. Among all, Bigg Boss 7 was the most popular and entertaining for various reasons. One main reason that made it super interesting was the cat-fights between Gauahar Khan and Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukerji. The actresses were often seen at loggerheads as they fought over tasks and other issues.

Image Source: Twitter

Tanisha was often seen commenting on Gauahar Khan, which used to irk the latter leading to spite between the two. In one of the episodes, Tanisha called Gauahar a ‘cook’ as she and Kamya used to prepare food for housemates. This remark hurt Gauahar and she stopped cooking. The actress also asked Kamya Punjabi to stop cooking.

Tanisha also accused Gauahar Khan favouritism for the luxury budget tasks that led to a fight between her, Gauahar, and Kamya. Not just this, host Salman Khan was also upset with Tanisha over her remarks on Gauahar’s health.

In of the episodes, she also mentioned that Gauahar tried to flirt with Armaan Kohli, whom Tanisha was dating.

While Gauahar Khan was emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 7, Tanisha took home the runner-up title. After winning the show, Gauahar Khan told Mail Today that her winning the show is charming because her last opponent was Tanisha. She said they both are strong personalities and equally strong contenders.

Image Source: Twitter

Gauahar Khan was also a part of the most recent season of the show, Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani Senior where she was lauded for the way she played the game. Rubina Dilaik won the Bigg Boss 14 and Rahul Vaidya was emerged as runner-up of the show.