Blast kills 3 in Kabul

Kabul, Jan 10 : At least three people were killed and another person was injured in a blast in Kabul on Sunday, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said.

The blast, according to the official, took place at 8.30 a.m. in Police District 8, Xinhua news agency reported.

Arian said that the victims included Zia Wadan, spokesman for the Public Protection Force.

Without providing details, the official blamed the Taliban outfit for the attack.

The militant group is yet to respond to the allegation.

Since last month, at least 23 people have been killed and 70 others injured in security incidents in Kabul.

Kabul witnessed 15 security incidents late December 2020, including suicide attacks, car bomb attacks, magnetic IED blasts and targeted killings.

Four blasts occurred in Kabul on December 26.

Most of the magnetic IED blasts targeted security vehicles and were near police headquarters buildings in various areas of the city.

