Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, ‘a number of civilians’ dead

By Associated Press|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 3rd October 2021 5:42 pm IST
Kabul: A bomb targeted the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a number of civilians dead , a Taliban spokesman said.

The bomb targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Islamic State group militants against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.

IS maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. It has claimed several attacks against them, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare.

