Blood donation during COVID-19 Pandemic

“Blood transfusion services across the world are facing serious challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic,” explains Dr. Hitesh Kumar, M.D Transfusion Medicine Transfusion Medicine Consultant of KIMS Hospitals. There are so many doubts among donors and patients; below are the queries we are facing everyday as Transfusion medicine specialists:

Q1. Can I donate blood in this time of pandemic?

Yes; you can. Please disclose your travel history during last 28 days and history of recent flu like illness to the blood bank doctor during the medical check-up before donating your blood.

Q2. Will my blood be tested for coronavirus?

Covid-19 is a respiratory virus. It is transmitted by droplets or aerosol, not blood. There have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted COVID-19 till date. As of now it is not required to screen the blood for coronavirus in the blood bank.

Q3. Is it safe to come and donate at blood bank?

Yes; it’s safe but don’t go in groups. Go individually at blood bank, avoid crowding, and use face mask and hand sanitizer for your safety. Avoid mass gatherings at donor waiting areas and at refreshment room. Individuals are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 through the blood donation process.

Q4. Should I inform the blood bank regarding my illness after donation?

Yes; please call the blood bank and inform if you will feel any flu like symptoms within 48 hours to 14 days after donating your blood.

Q5. Are blood group “A” individuals more susceptible?

If you are having “A” blood group; there is no need to panic. It does not mean you will be infected surely. If you are one of the O blood group individuals, it does not mean you are absolutely safe either. You still need to wash your hands frequently and follow the guidelines issued by authorities.

Blood banks are running dry. Visit your nearest blood bank individually and donate today for patients suggests health experts.

