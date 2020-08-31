B’luru metro rail service to resume from Sep 7

Bengaluru, Aug 31 : Namma Metro service can resume from September 7 in a graded manner by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) under Unlock 4 guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a top official said on Monday.

“Metro rail will be allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Railways in consultation with MHA,” said state Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar in an order here.

Like other state-run transport firms, ‘Namma’ Metro too suspended its service since March 25 when the lockdown was imposed and extended, forcing thousands of commuters to switch over to alternate transport mode.

As the most popular transport mode for its punctual, efficient and cleaner service in air-conditioned coaches, the metro has been ferrying over 4-lakh commuters on the twin routes, covering 42.3 km across 40 well-lit stations till pre-Covid days.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and BMRCL will issue the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for operating the service in the light of the Covid-induced guidelines,” Bhaskar said.

In addition to wearing mask, the operator has to ensure commuters maintain physical distance between them and regulate their entry or exit, as only a limited number of them will be allowed in each coach to travel in the metro,” a metro official told IANS.

To minimise physical contact with machines, the commuters will have to use smart-card as tokens will not be issued till further notice for entering platforms and boarding the metro.

“We have already made a check list of dos and don’ts ahead of resuming the service which are in compliance with the Covid-induced lockdown measures of the centre and state governments,” said the official.

Every commuter will have thermal screening at the entrance to ensure only those who show negative sign will be allowed into the metro station, with mask or facial shield.

“Commuters having Arogya Setu application on their smart-phones will be mandatory. Sanitisers will be kept at the entrance of the stations for hand-washing,” added the official.

As against its capacity of carrying 1,800 commuters in a 6-coach train, the operator will allow 300-350 of them in each trip on its east-west and north-south corridors.

Spaces have been earmarked on platforms and inside coaches to maintain social distancing between the commuters to sit or stand while travelling.

The operator has incurred Rs 300 crore loss over the last five months due to the suspension of its service to contain the pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.