B’luru police issue NBW against Cong leader absconding for a month

Bengaluru, Nov 12 : The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police have issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Mayor and Congress leader R. Sampat Raj for his alleged role in the Bengaluru riots. Raj is absconding for almost month now.

Earlier this month, the CCB police had pasted notices on the properties owned by Raj and his relative who is also absconding.

The police had filed a 400-page preliminary chargesheet against Raj, in which they stated that Raj was instigating a violent mob which set Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s house on fire on August 11.

Congress MLA Murthy is a representative from the Pulakeshi Nagar constituency.

DJ Halli and KG Halli areas in Bengaluru witnessed widespread violence on August 11 night following an insidious Facebook post by R. Naveen, who is the nephew of Murthy.

Hundreds of protesters had trooped in as reports about the local police hesitating to initiate action against Naveen came in. The enraged mob went berserk and indulged in arson, setting on fire police and private vehicles. The mob also set Murthy’s house in Pulakeshi Nagar on fire besides vandalising it.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.