B’luru: Sec 144 in riot-hit areas extended till 6 am on Aug 16

Earlier, restrictions in the two area were extended till 6 AM on August 15.

By Safoora Updated: 15th August 2020 4:14 am IST
Bengaluru violence
Bengaluru violence/PTI

BENGALURU: Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits by 24 hours till 6 AM on August 16. 

Section 144 prohibits the gathering of four or more people at a place.

Earlier, imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in two areas has been extended till 6 AM on August 15, with the day also being the 74th Independence Day.

Following a large-scale violence on the night of August 11, Section 144 had been imposed in the entire Bengaluru city on Wednesday.

Notably, large-scale violence had broken out in the two areas over a blasphemous Facebook post resulting in arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police.

Three persons died and 60 policemen and several others were injured in the attack.

District magistrate will hold inquiry into the violence in and over 200 arrests people have been arrested in connection with the “derogatory” material posted on social media.

