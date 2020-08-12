B’luru violence: CM will take strict action against the accused

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Bangalore city while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

By Mansoor Updated: 12th August 2020 10:20 am IST
Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation.

While appealing people to maintain peace, he also said that violence against journalists, police and people last night was unacceptable.

“The miscreants in the DJ Halli police station has led to the assault and rioting at MLA Akhand Srinivasa’s house and police station. Already, directives have been issued against the perpetrators and the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation”

he tweeted (roughly translated from Kannada).
Source: Twitter/ B.S Yediyurappa

“The attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot last night was unacceptable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain. I appeal to people to maintain peace and act with restraint and without panic”

the Chief Minister said in another tweeted.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a ‘derogatory’ post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night in which two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries.

110 accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory posts.

Accused Naveen

Murthy’s house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen.

Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out.

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Bangalore city while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

Source: ANI
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close