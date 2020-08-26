B’luru Zoo names elephant calf after Sudha Murthy

Published: 26th August 2020

Bengaluru, Aug 26 : Bengaluru Zoo has named a new born female elephant calf after Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy, recognising her contribution to wildlife conservation, an official said on Wednesday.

The calf Sudha was born to a 45-year-old mother.

“Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park is happy to announce that elephant Suvarna’s calf born on August 20 will be named as ‘Sudha’ to acknowledge the contribution of Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy towards the cause of wildlife conservation,” Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh told IANS.

In 2016 and 2017, Murthy contributed to the creation of enclosures for zebras, giraffes and tigers in the zoo, including the construction of a storage tank and money for staff welfare.

Murthy used to come personally and take interest in the works. She used to get involved, Singh added.

She said some local media houses also conducted a poll on possible names for the calf during which Murthy’s name popped up.

“I did not take the decision to name the calf after Murthy immediately as I have to take permission from higher-ups and Murthy herself,” she said.

Singh wrote to Murthy who consented to naming the calf after her.

“In the past, I have named one elephant after Tulsi Gowda who was a Padmashri awardee and worked in the field of environment. She was from Karnataka and had done a lot of plantation work. It was done to recognize her services to environmental causes,” said the senior Indian Forest Service officer.

A tigress was also named after sprinter Hima Das in an endeavour to inspire people. Barring herd animals, all the animals in the zoo have been named, she said.

