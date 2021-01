Mumbai: An FIR (First Information Report) was registered against Bollywood actor-producer Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan Khan and brother

Arbaaz Khan for violating COVID-19 norms on Monday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the trio had returned from Dubai on December 25 and were asked to remain in quarantine in a hotel but instead they chose to go home.

Source: ANI