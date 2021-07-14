boAt unveils its 1st gaming headphone at Rs 2,499

New Delhi: Homegrown earwear and wearables brand boAt on Wednesday launched its first gaming headphone — Immortal 1000D — at Rs 2,499.

The gaming headphone is available in two colours — black and white sabre — on Amazon and the boAt website.

“We are very excited to launch our very first gaming headphone — the Immortal 1000D in India,” Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder, boAt, said in a statement.

“The Indian gaming industry has grown to become one of the world’s largest e-gaming markets due to the fast and affordable connectivity of the internet and smartphones and we want to provide specialised audio accessories and peripherals to professional as well as casual gamers and enthusiasts,” Mehta added.

With Dolby Atmos available on the boAt Immortal 1000D, players will be able to unlock incredible immersive audio when playing their favourite PC games.

Dolby Atmos works by placing the sounds of the game all around a listener with three-dimensional precision so that gamers can react faster and more accurately.

It enables the ability to pinpoint the position and movement of teammates and enemies — even from overhead or behind.

The headphone also features a 7.1 Channel Surround Audio created by the brand’s very own boAt Plugin Labz which processes high-fidelity sound and is optimized by experts in gaming audio immersion.

Users can switch between 7.1 Channel Surround Audio or Dolby Atmos while gaming.

The gaming headphone comes with dual mics for crystal clear and distortion-free communication between friends and foes.

The headphones shut out external noise using special closed earcups that fully cover your ears, aided by plush cushions that form a perfect seal for greater sound isolation.

In a recent report released by KPMG, the online gaming segment in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21 per cent over FY21-FY25 to reach a size of Rs 29,000 crore.

Of the total size, online casual gaming accounts for 44 per cent of the total online gaming revenues.

Asia-Pacific has emerged as one the largest demand drivers for gaming accessories including PCs, consoles, audio and smartphones.