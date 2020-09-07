Bob Willis Trophy: Match abandoned after player tests Covid-19 positive

Bristol, Sep 7 : The Bob Willis Trophy match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire was abandoned after one of the non-traveling members of Northamptonshire, who came in contact with the playing squad, was found positive for Covid-19.

The match was called off before the lunch break on Sunday at the Bristol County Ground.

“Just before lunch of the first session of play, it came to light that a member of the Northamptonshire playing squad has tested positive for COVID-19,” the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club said in a statement.

“Although the player was not part of the group that travelled with the squad to Bristol (and has been self-isolating at home), further members of the Northamptonshire squad have been in contact with the player within 48 hours of the player developing COVID-19 symptoms.”

Following the abandoned match in which only 30 overs of play was possible, the Northamptonshire squad returned home on Sunday itself.

“Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and the ECB are unified in the belief that player welfare is paramount and that no risks should be taken with the health and safety of the players, officials and administrators involved in this match,” the statement further read.

