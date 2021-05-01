Bodhan MLA Shakil Aamir arranges 800 oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: With the rampant rise in the COVID-19 cases, TRS MLA Shakil Aamir has made arrangements to provide more than 800 oxygen cylinders to needy patients. The MLA elected from the Bodhan Assembly constituency like last year is also providing relief materials to the public in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

The MLA has so far provided 800 oxygen cylinders to the COVID-19 patients. More cylinders have been ordered which would be available in a day or two in Bodhan.

Besides, financially helping the poor and the needy affected by COVID-19, he is also providing medicines to them.

It has to be noted that Shakil Aamir’s father passed away recently due to COVID-19 and he understands the trauma a family goes through.

In an exclusive talk to Siasat Daily, Shakil Aamir said he is fulfilling his responsibilities during pandemic times.

The MLA appealed to the public to follow COVID-19 protocol.