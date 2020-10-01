Body of 14-year-old girl found in UP’s Bhadohi

Published: 1st October 2020 8:38 pm IST
Bhadohi: The body of a 14-year-old Dalit girl bearing stab wounds was found in Tiwaripur village under the Gopiganj police station limits here on Thursday, police said.

The girl had gone out in the afternoon and when she did not return for some time, her brother went looking for her and found the body in an agriculture field, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

The body has stab injuries to the face and other parts, the SP said, adding that it has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Further details will be known only after receiving the autopsy report, he said.

Senior officials have reached the village with additional force, and a hunt is on to nab the culprits, the SP said.

Source: PTI

