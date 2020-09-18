Body of missing girl found in open drain in Hyderabad

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 19th September 2020 12:15 pm IST
Body of missing girl found in open drain in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The body of a 12-year-old girl, who went missing on Thursday night, was recovered from an open drain in the Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad, Telangana, on Friday.

The minor had gone missing on Thursday night after she left her house for cycling. Her family members had filed a complaint and searches were being carried out by the police officials for her in the vicinity.

“Last night, we received a complaint from a woman, Sukanya, stating that her daughter went missing after she went out cycling. The minor went out for cycling and didn’t return. Immediately, a team from the Neredmet Police Station registered a missing case and started search operation,” said Rakshita Murthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police from Malkajgiri division.

“We suspected that the victim might have fallen in an open drain near her residence. GHMC teams and NDRF team were called for search operations in the drainage line. We have recovered victim’s cycle from the drain,” she added.

Sukanya, the mother of the victim girl had said, “Something has happened and my daughter went missing. I don’t think that my daughter has fallen into an open drain.”

READ:  KBC 12 likely to begin on September 28; Promos released

Earlier, Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao said that the state police are investigating the matter and searches are being conducted for her.

“We suspect that the girl has been kidnapped. Police are investigating from all angles and verifying nearby CCTV footage,” he said.

Source: ANI
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close