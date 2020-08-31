Body of newborn girl found on Noida road

By Mansoor Published: 31st August 2020 3:52 pm IST
Maha: Couple, two children found dead in Malegaon

Noida: The body of a newborn girl was found along a road in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Monday, police said.

The infant’s body was spotted by some locals at Chhijarsi in Sector 63 who alerted the Phase 3 police station officials, they said.

“It appears that the baby was abandoned at the spot by someone fearing public shame,” a local policeman said.

It was not clear whether the baby was already dead when abandoned or she died after being left there, the official said, adding an investigation is underway.

Source: PTI
READ:  Trader robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh in UP's Mathura
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close