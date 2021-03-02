BOE showcases 360-degree display for foldable phones

Beijing: Chinese display maker BOE has unveiled the world’s first flexible display that folds up to 360 degrees.

According to GizmoChina, BOE is said to adopt a “multi-neutral layer model design” for its new display and multi-mode foldable phone approach. This effectively reduces the stress of flexible outward and inward foldings, as well as reduces the possibility of causing creases from each fold.

The report added that the company claims the display is able to last approximately 200,000 folds throughout its use.

Currently, BOE has reportedly achieved mass production of R5 200,000-fold outward-folding displays and R3 200,000-fold in-folding displays, and supplies to domestic first-tier smartphone manufacturers.

In addition, BOE will be one of the main suppliers of the OLED panels for the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 models.

According to a recent report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, BOE is said to be working with the touch panel manufacturer General Interface Solution (GIS), part of the Hon Hai Group to develop OLED panels.

In 2020, reports indicated that BOE would supply some display panels for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models but BOE ran into major production problems.

Now, BOE appears to have overcome some of those issues.