Boeing woos Indian Navy with ‘F/A-18’ Super Hornet’s ski-jump launch

New Delhi, Dec 21 : Aerospace major Boeing has tried again to woo the Indian Navy with its carrer-borne fighter — F/A-18 Super Hornet — by performing a “ski jump” ramp, demonstrating the aircraft’s suitability for Indias aircraft carriers.

The demonstrations, held at US Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, showed that the Super Hornet would do well with the Indian Navy’s Short Takeoff but Arrested Recovery (STOBAR), said Boeing.

“The first successful and safe launch of the F/A-18 Super Hornet from a ski-jump begins the validation process to operate effectively from Indian Navy aircraft carriers,” said Ankur Kanaglekar, Head India Fighters Sales, Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

“The ‘F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet’ will not only provide superior war fighting capability to the Indian Navy but also create opportunities for cooperation in naval aviation between the United States and India. The ‘F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet’ will offer unrivalled growth potential to the Indian Navy through single and two-seater carrier compatible variants and the ability to interface with the P-8I as a force multiplier.”

According to the aeospace major, the ‘F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet’ will offer the Indian Navy value in the form of advanced warfighter technologies at a low acquisition cost and affordable cost per flight hour because of its ease of maintainability design and durability.

“The Indian Navy stands to benefit from the multi-billiondollar investments made towards new technologies in the Super Hornet by the US Navy and several international customers,” the aerospace major said in a statement.

“This includes advanced network technology, longer range and low-drag with conformal fuel tanks, long-range detection with ‘Infrared Search & Track’, enhanced situational awareness with a new ‘Advanced Cockpit System’, improved signature reduction and a ‘10,000+ hour’ life.”

Boeing is on schedule to deliver next-generation ‘Block III’ capabilities to the US Navy in 2021 and by 2024, one squadron per carrier air wing will consist of ‘Block III Super Hornets’.

