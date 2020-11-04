Bollywood actor Faraz Khan passes away after a prolonged illness

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Faraz Khan passed away at the age of 46. Faraz Khan breathed his last in a hospital in Bangalore while undergoing treatment for a neurological disorder in ICU.

Faraz Khan was the son of former character artist Yusuf Khan (‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ fame Jebisco). Faraz played the lead role in Rani Mukherjee starrer ‘Mehndi’ (1998). Faraz has also acted in films like Fareb (1996), Prithvi (1997), and Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya (2001), Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999), and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) among others.

The news of the Faraz’s demise was announced by Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday.

Pooja took to Twitter to share the news of Faraaz’s demise. She tweeted, “With a heavy heart, I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.”

Earlier, it was reported that his family was going through financial trouble and had requested financial help for the treatment.

