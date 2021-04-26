Bollywood celebrities trolled after Maldives ban Indian tourists

Hyderabad: Maldives’ministry of tourism announced the suspension of flights from India in a tweet on Sunday. The announcement comes while India has been fighting the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from #India to #Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. We thank you for the support in our endeavour to make tourism safest possible with minimum inconvenience. — Ministry of Tourism (@MoTmv) April 25, 2021

Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani among many others have been holidaying in Maldives for quite some time, and even the COVID-19 crisis could not deter them from leaving the country.

Following the announcement, social media users flooded the internet with scathing memes about celebrities. These stars were posting photos from the island nation when the country has been reeling under the worst crisis. Even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also flew there immediately after recovering from Covid-19.

Some internet users passed sarcastic remarks while others shared funny clips from Bollywood movies. They wondered how the celebrities and influencers will enjoy their bubble of privilege amidst the “national apocalypse”.

Bollywood : pic.twitter.com/7pFYGgefsn — Tafsir🇮🇳 (@tafsircasm) April 26, 2021

Bollywood celebs rn: pic.twitter.com/Pa5ZU83lRu — Mawa_Jalebi 🦄 (@HighnPositive) April 26, 2021

Bollywood celebrities rushing for the Maldives while watching people in India die… #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/KUFrVUixm1 — Delhi Decoded (@DelhiDecoded) April 26, 2021

#UAE help India

And other countries too

But hamare yaha ke celebrities ko Maldives se fursat kaha pic.twitter.com/fpUkCUQSEs — Tikhi_mirchi (@tikhi_mirchii) April 26, 2021

Bollywood celebrities: pic.twitter.com/mkdGXuYkJE — Indian Memes (@Theindianmeme) April 26, 2021

Le* Bollywood Celebs:-*To Maldives authority* pic.twitter.com/RxdcJiGS0a — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) April 26, 2021

While the memes are amusing, there’s one thing that everyone missed. The Ministry of Tourism has restricted travellers from staying at facilities and budget hotels in the inhabited islands. So, this restriction would affect only those who would have visited these islands.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.