Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit turns 53, wishes pour in

New Delhi: With dreamy eyes and endearing smile, Bollywood’s timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit rings in her 53rd birthday today.

On the actor’s special day, there is a flood of heartwarming wishes from her fans online, and joining them are her Bollywood mates, Shatrughan Sinha and Abhishek Bachchan.

Veteran actor-turned-politician, Sinha was one among the star, from her legion of fans to extend birthday wishes to the “attractive, charming and dignified actor.”

Many happy returns of the day to an attractive, charming dignified actress @MadhuriDixit. She has won us all with her most endearing smile in different genres of films in a career spanning almost 3 decades. She is one of the most versatile & talented actresses we have. She is — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 15, 2020

“She has won us all with her most endearing smile in different genres of films in a career spanning almost 3 decades. She is one of the most versatile & talented actresses we have,” he tweeted.

The 74-year-old star also noted that Madhuri, who has given a number of memorable dancing numbers to cherish, is one of the most “expressive and graceful dancers.”

“May you be blessed with joyous moments, love & a peaceful life ahead. Love & regards to your beautiful family. Happy birthday,” Sinha concluded.

Meanwhile, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to wish the dream girl of Bollywood on her special day.

“Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday Madhuri ji. All our love and respect,” the ‘Guru’ actor tweeted.

Wishing @MadhuriDixit Maam a very Happy Birthday.

Hope to work with you one day Maam 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ASV2tlCFSU — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) May 15, 2020

Happy birthday to the epitome of gorgeousness @MadhuriDixit Keep shining always ❤🌹❤🌹❤ pic.twitter.com/1JOIsCHJLe — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) May 15, 2020

Madhuri is married to the US-based cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene, from 1999 and has two sons – Arin and Raayan. The actor, post her marriage, stayed in the U.S until 2011 when she came back to resume her acting career.

In her illustrious career, some of the hits the star gave to the Bollywood industry includes, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Saajan’, ‘Beta’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, ‘Raja’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ and many more.

Madhuri was last seen in the period drama ‘Kalank’ where she essayed the character of Bahaar Begum. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.