Bollywood stars extend birthday wishes to Jackie Shroff

Mumbai: As Bollywood’s ‘Bhidu’ Jackie Shroff rang in his 64th birthday on Monday, stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor among others extended their warm wishes on social media to make the day special.

By sharing a monochromatic picture of the birthday boy, the ‘Tashan’ star took to her Instagram Story and sent birthday greetings to Shroff. Kareena wrote alongside the picture, “To the swaggiest of them all, Happy birthday @apnabhidu.

Manisha Koirala took to Twitter and shared a picture of the ‘Ram Lakhan’ star as he planted a sapling. Calling him the best human being she worked with, the ‘Mann’ star extended birthday wishes.

The best human being I have worked with @bindasbhidu ..your humbleness and kindness inspires many..I have always looked up to you from Saudagar days till now!! Many happy returns of the day dada and many many more to come 🤗🙏🏻💝 pic.twitter.com/39CU4Uibod — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) February 1, 2021

By sharing a quirky selfie with the birthday boy dressed as cops, Riteish Deshmukh sent birthday wishes to the ‘Bharat’ actor.

Happy Birthday Dadaa!!!!! Thank you for all the love you have always given me. May god bless you with good health & long life. Love you ⁦@bindasbhidu⁩ #HappyBirthdayJackieShroff pic.twitter.com/SpSfAs9F0G — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 1, 2021

Janam Din Mubarak Ho @bindasbhidu mere bhai… My bhidu in life and bade bhaiya on screen, may this be the best year yet! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/bzxGD06Hmq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 1, 2021

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also shared a couple of throwback pictures with the birthday boy and penned down a sweet wish for the star. He tweeted, “Janam Din Mubarak Ho@bindasbhidumere bhai… My bhidu in life and bade bhaiya on screen, may this be the best year yet!”

Source: ANI