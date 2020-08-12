Bollywood Tribute: Lahu se meri peshani par Hindustan likh dena

Bollywood pay tribute to Rahat Indori

By Mansoor Published: 12th August 2020 11:02 am IST
Political circles mourn Rahat Indori's demise

New Delhi: After the demise of legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori on Tuesday, comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday took to social media to offer his tribute to the acclaimed poet.

Sharma on Instagram shared a picture with the renowned poet, who had once come on his talk show as a guest.

Alongside the picture, he noted down poetry in Hindi as a tribute to the late poet.

Source: Twitter/Kapil Sharma
Source: Twitter/Anupam Kher

A day after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, 70, passed away at Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday.

Source: Twitter/Randeep Hooda

A slew of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay their respects to the legendary Urdu poet.

Actors like Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda, Farhan Akhtar, and others mourned the demise of the acclaimed poet.

Chairman of Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart attacks earlier in the day and he was also suffering from pneumonia.

Source: ANI
Categories
Featured News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Featured News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close