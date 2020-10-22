Bombay HC allows reopening Jain temples ‘Ayambil Oli Tap’ festival

Abdullah FahadPublished: 22nd October 2020 1:08 pm IST
Bombay HC allows reopening Jain temples 'Ayambil Oli Tap' festival

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed Jain temples to reopen dining halls during the nine-day fasting festival ‘Ayambil Oli Tap’ from October 23.

According to the court ruling, temples will have to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the state government for restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temples will, however, not be opened for devotees to offer prayers, the court clarified.

The Jain temples will reopen their dining halls in Mumbai to serve special food or lunch for Ayambil Oli Tap, a traditional Jain festival. 

Source: ANI

READ:  There are only 2 Governors in India -- Maharashtra and West Bengal: Sanjay Raut
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Mumbai News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Abdullah FahadPublished: 22nd October 2020 1:08 pm IST
Back to top button