Bombay HC slams Goa cops for ‘shoddy’ probe of sex crimes

Panaji, Sep 14 : The Bombay High Court’s Panaji bench on Monday passed strictures against the Goa Police for casual and apathetic investigations into crimes involving sexual offences against women and children.

In an order passed on Monday, acquitting carpenter shop worker in a sexual assault case, a bench comprising of Justices M.S. Sonak and M.S. Jawalkar also directed the state Director General of Police to conduct a probe into the lapses in investigation of crimes, where victims are women and children.

“Of late, we are coming across the cases of shoddy and insensitive investigations particularly, in matters involving sexual offences against women and children. As a result, it becomes increasingly difficult for the courts to convict or sustain the conviction of perpetrators of such crimes,” the order read.

The order further suggests that there is a “real danger of investigating agencies gaining an impression that this is tolerable or that this is the new normal”.

The court has also directed the state police chief to punish police officials who conduct shoddy investigations in sexual crimes, where victims are women and children.

“There should be serious enquiry into the lapses in this matter and ultimately, if any of the police officials involved are found to have misconducted themselves, then some suitable action is taken against them in accordance with law,” the order said.

“Such enquiry must be held and concluded as expeditiously as possible and in any case within a period of six months from today,” the bench ordered.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.