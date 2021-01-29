Bone smuggler arrested along Indo-Nepal border

Sitamarhi (Bihar), Jan 29 : A smuggler dealing allegedly in human bones has been arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from Sitamarhi district in Bihar along the Indo-Nepal border.

He planned to sold them to a businessman in Kathmandu. The accused said these bones are used to make flute and harp. The Police said that prima facie the recovered bones appears to be that of humans. However, it will only be confirmed by a forensic laboratory.

During interrogation by the police, Mahato confessed that he was taking the bones along the river banks from the Mahatma Gandhi Setu with the help of another person from Patna to Nepal.

Several skulls as well as other human bones have been recovered from a bag of the accused, who has been identified as Ram Swarth Mahato, a Nepali citizen.

The arrest was made from the Majorganj police station area. Later, the SSB team handed over the smuggler to the police.

Rajdev Prasad Yadav, the station in-charge of Majorganj, on Friday said the SSB personnel stationed in Basbitta arrested Mahato from near the Indo-Nepal border area.

He said the accused is a resident of Sudama village in Malangwa police station area of Nepal.

