Boris Johnson self-isolating after coming into contact with infected person

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will self-isolate after coming into contact with a person infected with COVID-19, a Downing Street spokesperson told Sputnik.

“The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS [UK National Health Service] Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that “The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.”

According to Downing Street, Johnson will carry on his work, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

No COVID-19 symptom

“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Johnson met a group of lawmakers in Downing Street that included Lee Anderson, a Conservative Party member who later developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Johnson contracted the coronavirus back in March and recovered in April, having spent some time in intensive care.

Source: ANI