Boris Johnson’s condition ‘improving’: minister

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s condition is “improving” as he battles coronavirus but he remains in intensive care, finance minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday.

The prime minister was “responding to treatment” and in “good spirits” after spending his third night in London’s St Thomas’s Hospital, his official spokesman said earlier.

Meanwhile, Britain on Wednesday reported a record 938 new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update, 152 more than its previous highest toll, as the total number of deaths passed 7,000.

“As of 5pm on 7 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 7,097 have sadly died,” the health ministry tweeted, up from 6,159 on Tuesday.

Source: AFP

