Boult, Ferguson return to NZ’s squad for ODI series against Aus

A+ A-

Christchurch: Pacers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson have been added to the Kiwi squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Wednesday.

Apart from Boult and Ferguson, Matt Henry has also been added to the squad.

The trio of Boult, Henry and Ferguson was ruled out of the recent one-day series victory over India with injuries but will return as the specialist seamers alongside Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson.

These pacers will hold the key if New Zealand wants to become the first Kiwi side to win an ODI series on Australian soil.

“Playing Australia in Australia is one of the great challenges in world cricket and you know you will be severely tested in all aspects of the game. Our one-day unit is a pretty settled one with plenty of experience and I think that showed in the recent series against India,” NZ coach Gary Stead said in an official statement.

“It’s great to welcome back the class of Trent, Matt and Lockie who spearheaded our run to the Cricket World Cup final last year,” he added.

Kiwi 15-man squad for ODI series against Australia: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Australia and New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, and the first match will be played on March 13 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).