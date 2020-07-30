Bouncers from Indians won’t be as effective as Wagner’s, feels Wade

Melbourne, July 30 : Australia cricketer Matthew Wade on Thursday heaped praise on New Zealand fast-bowler Neil Wagner and recalled the bouncer barrage he faced from the latter during the Test series between the two teams Down Under late last year.

Despite suffering a 0-3 hammering, Wagner retuned home with his head held high as he was the only Kiwi bowler to trouble the Aussie batsmen in the series.

Wagner ended the 2019/20 series with 17 wickets and Wade claimed that he has never seen a bowler who could bowl bouncers with such accuracy.

The southpaw also stated that Virat Kohli’s troops might go for similar strategy when the two teams clash in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year. Wade, however, said Indian pace battery won’t be as effective as Wagner, as far as bouncers are concerned.

“Teams may try it but I don’t think it will be as successful,” Wade was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I don’t think anyone in the game has bowled bouncers the way he bowled and been so consistent, and not gotten scored off while also picking up wickets.

“I think we’ll see it a bit (from India) but I don’t think it will be as effective as Wagner. He’s done it for a long time now … to be honest I’ve never faced a bowler who is so accurate at bowling bouncers,” he added.

The four Tests of the much-anticipated series are currently scheduled to be played at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3.

