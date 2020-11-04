Boy friend arrested for theft at girl friend grandma’s home

Hyderabad: The Neredmet police in Rachakonda Commissionerate have arrested 21 year-old man who committed theft at the house of his girlfriend’s grandmother. The police have recovered booty from his possession.

According to the police Ajay was into friendship with one girl Francina for the last two years. Since he landed into financial stringency in the entertaintment field, he was looking for a chance for bail out.

Ajay had informed his girl friend about the financial problems, upon which she told about the gold ornaments kept at her grandmother’s house in Defence colony under Neredmet police station limits.

The accused intruded into the gradma’s house and decamped the golden ornaments.The police have registered a case and on the point of suspicion arrested Ajay and recovered gold ornaments weighing 18 tolas from his possession.